Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LONG GROVE - JoAnn Simons, formerly of Necedah, WI, was born on January 31, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Marcel and Lillian (nee Hickey) Kasprzak. She died Monday, October 21, 2019 at her residence. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, bird watching, and pontooning with her family. She also adored her ten grandchildren and loved spending time with them. JoAnn is survived by her children, Janet (Michael) Leblebijian, Laura (Joseph) Siwek, Jeffrey (Ginny) Simons, and Paul (Kori) Simons; her grandchildren, Nick, Lillie, Maggie, Ava, Cooper, and Tanner Simons, Joaquin and Sonny Leblebijian, and Beatrice and Bernadette Siwek; and her sisters, Marie Mann and Denise Eckert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Simons; siblings, Thomas (Ginny) Kasprzak, Patricia (Ronald) Rekart and Deborah Schavey; her brothers-in-law, Randy Mann and Arthur Eckert; and by her parents. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718 or to Cals Angels, 2422 W. Main St., Unit 3B, St. Charles, IL 60175, www.calsangels.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
