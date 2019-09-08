Daily Herald Obituaries
JOANN TERESA DUBLE


1944 - 2019
JOANN TERESA DUBLE Obituary
Joann Teresa Duble 74, passed away with her family by her side on September 3, 2019. She was born October 3, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Santo. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1962 and married husband Thomas in 1964. Joann and Tom celebrated 55 years of marriage this past July. Joann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her family, and working in child care. Joann enjoyed living in Sun City creating many wonderful memories attending social clubs and gatherings with friends and family. Joann is survived by her Husband Thomas, three children, Jean (Scott) Geisler, Denise (Kenneth) Lundgreen, and Thomas (Molly) Duble Jr., grandchildren Jeremy, Brittany, Brielle and Sophia. She is proceeded in death by her parents and daughter Terri. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10am at St Mary Catholic Church. 10307 Dundee Rd Huntley, IL. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
