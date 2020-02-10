|
|
Joanne Bedrosian Joanne Bedrosian, 72, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away February 4, 2020, at home. She was born October 6, 1947, in Chicago, the daughter of late Arnise and Lucille Basil. She worked as a registered nurse and nursing home administrator before her retirement. She was a devoted mother to James Bedrosian, Denise (David) Collins, Charles (Tania) Bedrosian, and Jack (Jennifer) Bedrosian, and grandmother to Leyna, Luke, Jacob, Brady, Matthew, Grace, Samuel, Nicholas, Noah, and Evan. Donations can be made in Joanne's honor to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2020