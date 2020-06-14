JOANNE BRUCE
1932 - 2020
Joanne Bruce, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Libertyville. She was born Jan. 27, 1932 in Waukegan and had been a resident of the Mundelein- Libertyville area for most of her life. She was a 1950 graduate of Libertyville High School and a member of the Community Protestant Church in Mundelein. Joanne especially loved her family and made many memories traveling across the USA in their 5th wheel. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, William Bruce; 4 children, Curtis (Nancy) Bruce, Carrie (Gary) Miller, Don (Diane) Bruce and Katherine (Steve) Azzato; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vlrick and Louise Lighthall; her great-grandson, Liam Gurvis; sister, Priscilla Palm; and brothers, William and Herbert White. Visitation will be from Noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. For those that wish to attend virtually, a link on the funeral home website will have live funeral broadcasting beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Wagner
Friend
