JOANNE CARLSON RUGGERI


1935 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joanne Carlson Ruggeri passed away on August 9, 2019. Born November 12, 1935 to the late Evelyn and Thure Carlson of Chicago. Beloved and devoted mother and "father" to Jamie Samelson (Norm), Jodi Ruggeri, John Ruggeri (Joan Claffey); sister to Dianne Walsh, Robert Carlson (Judy), and the late Barbara Carlson and William Carlson; loving and supportive aunt to many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Joanne opened up her home to countless friends and family, offering a loving ear, good advice and great food. She had an amazing sense of humor, quick wit, and an infectious laugh. Joanne will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
