ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - JoAnne Dorothy (Bauer) Taylor, 86, passed away July 4, 2019, in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Her extended family had gathered at their long-time summer home for their annual reunion and was with her at her passing. JoAnne was born May 17, 1933, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Henry Carl Bauer and Dorothy Amanda (Hoyer) Bauer. Following her high school graduation in 1951, JoAnne went on to earn her BA degree in Elementary Education at DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, in 1955. While in college, she was a member of the sorority Alpha Omicron Pi and the Mortar Board National Senior Honor Society. At DePauw, JoAnne met Gene (Otis Eugene) Taylor. They were united in marriage on December 22, 1956, at the First Congregational Church of Wilmette. JoAnne was initially employed as an elementary school teacher in the Milwaukee and Glenview public schools. Once their four children were older, she returned to education as a substitute teacher for the Northwest Suburban Special Education Organization (NSSEO) from 1978 to 1990. JoAnne was a much loved and requested substitute teacher. JoAnne was a 61-year member of Community Presbyterian Church in Mount Prospect, where she served as an Elder, Clerk of Session, and in many other capacities. With young daughters, she enjoyed her role as a Camp Fire Girls of America leader. She was an active member of P.E.O. International, Chapter HN, Illinois; and appreciated being a Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) participant. With Gene's retirement in 1996, the couple embarked on extensive travel, visiting 50 states and five continents. A lifelong learner, JoAnne was intent on expanding her world in many ways including learning to play tennis; teaching herself to quilt; and researching and documenting their travels. After 48 years in the family home on Francis Drive, Gene and JoAnne moved to The Moorings of Arlington Heights where they enjoyed an active lifestyle with friends old and new. Above all, JoAnne had a love of life and a love of family. Her love will live on in the hearts of her husband, Gene, with whom she was blessed with more than 62 years of marriage; four children, Caryl (Alan) Medsker of Arlington Heights, IL, Gail (Scott) Spannraft of Grayslake, IL, Doug Taylor of Chicago, IL, and Alice Taylor of Palatine, IL; four grandchildren, David and Michael (Erin) Medsker, and Abigail (Patrick) Leigh and Sarah Spannraft; sister, Maryan (Arthur) Tebbutt of Ames, IA; two siblings-in-law, Kent (Margaret) Taylor of LaGrange Park, IL, and Nancy (James) Reynolds of Adrian, MI; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Andrew James Tebbutt. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of JoAnne will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Community Presbyterian Church, 407 N. Main St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Relatives and friends may visit with JoAnne's family during the reception that will be held at church following the service. JoAnne will be laid to rest in Wheeling Township Arlington Heights Cemetery with a private family committal. Memorials may be given in JoAnne's name for the Community Presbyterian Church Peace Garden. Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay, WI, assisted the Taylor family with initial care. Expressions of sympathy and memories of JoAnne may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019