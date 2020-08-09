1/1
JOANNE E. AHRWEILER
ADDISON - Joanne E. Ahrweiler, nee Abbott, 89, a resident of Addison, passed away August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Rudy for 69 years; loving mother of Becky (Guy) Hoffrage, Sharon (Gregory) Voss, Steven (Michelle) Ahrweiler, Sandra (Lee) Reichel, Barbara (Clark) Brunelle and Karen (Todd) Sharp; cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 8; devoted daughter of the late Louis A. Abbott and Dagny, nee Nordin; dearest sister of the late Louis Abbott; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Joanne retired from the Addison Trail High School Library after 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of Good Samaritan United Methodist Church in Addison and enjoyed reading and visiting the family cabin, the Hooper-Doo, up north in Wisconsin. Joanne was a caring woman who was passionate about her family and deeply loved by all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed and never forgotten. Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 960 Army Trail Rd., Addison, IL 60101. Info, www.humesfuneralhome.com or 630-628-8808.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
