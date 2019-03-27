Daily Herald Obituaries
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
Joanne E. Brunke (nee Nielsen), age 77. Loving mother of Dena (Bill) Widmaier, Robert Brunke, Natalie (Lonnie) Walker and the late Lori Brunke. Beloved daughter of Elsie (nee Garbe) and the late Francis Nielsen. Cherished Nana of Stefanie, Kathryn, Ryan, Jake, Jamie and Jenna. Great-Nana of Joselynn. Dear sister of Vicki (Jim) Cowell, Ruth and the late Toni Gray. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday, March 29 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
