GAGES LAKE - Joanne F. Bargren Moline, 73, formerly of Gages Lake, IL, died early Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Rockford, IL. A memorial visitation is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. Interment will occur on a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Grayslake, IL. For more information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.org
.