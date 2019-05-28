Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
JOANNE H. DEAL-HUMMELL Obituary
Joanne H. Deal-Hummell, nee Strohmeyer, of Wood Dale and formerly of Franklin Park, Elmwood Park and Chicago. Wife of the late Robert J. Deal, Sr. and the late Otto Hummel; mother of Robert J., Jr. (Karen) Deal, Cheryll (James) Palmer and Victoria (Michael) Genna; grandmother of Joshua James (Melinda), Justin Richard and Brandon James; sister of Dr. Eric (Judith) Strohmeyer. Memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Joanne will be held on Saturday, June 8th and begin at 2:00 pm at the Bloomingdale Church 264 Glen Ellyn Rd, Bloomingdale, IL until the time of her memorial service 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the CMA Missionary Fund would be appreciated. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. For information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2019
