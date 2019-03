Joanne Karen Repenning, 84, of Queen Creek, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm, March 2, 2019, at the Falls Event Center, 4635 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85234. Joanne was born on July 3, 1934, in Andersonville, Chicago to Ernest and Mabel Engstrom. Growing up in Chicago she graduated from Niles North High School. During high school she worked at a florist, where she developed a love for the art of floristry. Joanne spent her entire career as a professional floral designer. Joanne married William "Bill" Thomas Repenning on October 13, 1956. They were happily married for 12 years and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Joanne was a devoted and loving Mother/Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, reading, sewing, knitting, and playing poker. Joanne was preceded in death by Bill Repenning Ernest and Mabel Engstrom. She is survived by her sons Richard Repenning (Bill Sviatko) of Chicago, Illinois, Scott (Lisa) Repenning of Queen Creek, Arizona; brothers Leonard (Lynne) Engstrom of White Stone, Virginia and Loren (Cheryl) Engstrom of Leroy, Illinois; grandchildren Kyle (Circe) Repenning of Chandler, Arizona, Cody (Tara) Repenning of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Taylore Repenning of Mesa, Arizona; great-grandchildren Angelo, Aunaleia, and Alexa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society, https://www.azhumane.org/get-involved/give-now/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary