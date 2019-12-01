Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
JOANNE M. VENERE Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Joanne M. Venere, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. The loving wife of 64 years to the late Richard, she was selflessly devoted to her children John (Leslie), Adolph, Janelle (Paul) Mahoney, and Tom (Valerie) Venere. Her eyes lit up at the sight of her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She adored spending time with her family, sharing in their lives, preparing holiday and family meals, and following her favorite Chicago sports teams. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd.(½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Prayers at Countryside Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, at 9:15am followed by Mass at 10:00am at St. Hubert Catholic Church, Hoffman Estates. Entombment at St. Michael the Archangel to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude at . For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
