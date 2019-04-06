Home

Joanne Schneiderwind (Darnell), age 70, passed away on March 3, 2019 due to natural causes at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, IL. She was previously married to Raymond Fish and Richard Schneiderwind. Loving mother of Jeff and Jamie Fish, Scott Schneiderwind and stepchildren Mary, Janet and Robert Schneiderwind. Very proud grandmother of Joseph, Joshua and Jacob Fish and several loved stepgrandchildren. She is survived by brother Larry Darnell and sister Vicky Whyte. She's preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Doris Darnell (Baumgartner); brother, Ronnie Darnell; and sister, Connie Darnell. Joanne was born in Sycamore, IL on Aug. 27, 1948. She lived in Algonquin, Carpentersville, and Huntley, IL. She loved to work and provided care for the elderly. She also worked for several different housing authorities. She loved to be around family and looked forward to family gatherings when she enjoyed the people, the food, and playing games (specially penny poker). A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 1-6 pm at the HOA, 1212 Crystal Lake Road, Lake in the Hills, IL 60156.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
