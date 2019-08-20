Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
JOANNE SERIO
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
JOANNE SERIO


1938 - 2019
JOANNE SERIO Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Joanne Serio, nee DeMarco, 80. She was the loving wife of Charles Anthony Serio for over 54 years. Devoted mother of Linda (Nick) Bobel and Charles Cosimo Serio. Cherished sister of Jim DeMarco and Robert DeMarco. Caring aunt of Denise, Jim, Bruce, Russell and Johnny. Joanne was born December 6, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late James and Stephanie DeMarco. She was a member of the Charlie's Anglers and an avid fisherman. She will be deeply missed by her family. A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 PM until time of services at 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's memory to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1210, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
