DES PLAINES - JoAnne V. Koop (nee Bartkowicz), age 84. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of James (Loran) and Craig (Vicki) and the late Michael. Cherished grandmother to Samantha (Joe) LaMantia, late Christopher, Michael, Jack, Ally, Taylor, and Alyssa. Great-grandmother of Gia, and Mason.Dear sister of Ronald (late Carole) Bartkowicz. Visitation will be held December 20th, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Oehler Funeral Home on Saturday December 21, 2019 followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Zachary Catholic Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. For funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019