JOANNE WALCZYNSKI
1938 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joanne Walczynski was born April 15, 1938 in Chicago to Clarence F. and Ruth (nee Duhnsen) Miller. She passed away October 22, 2020 at her home in Arlington Heights. Joanne was a faithful servant of the Lord, and her career of almost 40 years working for the Archdiocese of Chicago showed her dedication to spreading God's message to everyone especially the youth. She began as a Youth Minister in 1974 at St. Edna Parish in Arlington Heights, IL and retired as a Vicariate Coordinator overseeing all the Youth Ministry programs in Lake and Cook County. Joanne's biggest joy in life was her family which she considered everyone and anyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She had a special way of helping people open up and share themselves with her. Her ability to actively listen and then, offer guidance was a God-given gift. Joanne is survived by her husband, Steven Walczynski; children, Timothy (Cristina) Walczynski, Chris (Kim), Jeff (Suzanne), Jonathan (Katherine) and Michael; her grandchildren, Crystal, Travis, Kendall, Cecilia, Joanne, Zachary, Laura, Kristin, Sara, Olivia, Fiona; her great-grandchildren, Riley, Brody and Eva; and by her siblings, Gerald (late Patricia) Miller and Jeanne (Anthony) Hartmann. She is preceded in death by her brothers, John Miller and James Miller; and by her parents. Visitation Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 3 PM until 8 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. (Capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect). Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
