JODY LEE (ALFANO) PETERSON
1952 - 2020
Jody Lee (Alfano) Peterson age 67, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was born in 1952 to Leroy and Janet Alfano in Chicago, IL and raised in the suburb of Des Plaines, IL. She graduated Maine West High School, Des Plaines, IL in 1970. She moved to Prescott, AZ in 1983 and worked as a records clerk for Yavapai County for many years before moving to Phoenix AZ and working as a clerk for the State. Jody retired in 2016 and moved to The Peaks in Flagstaff, AZ in 2018. Jody's zest for life was undeniable, she was diagnosed with Polio at 2 years old and her parents were told if she survived, she would likely never walk or talk. She not only walked and talked, but ran, rode horses (winning many ribbons), went on to get married, become a mother, grandmother and lead a productive life. Jody loved to quilt, cross stitch, and sew. She also studied genealogy and loved taking cruises. She was always willing to lend an ear or helping hand to anyone in need. She is survived by her son, Craig Peterson (Rachel), grandsons, Zane and Bridger Peterson, brother, Jerry Alfano (Edie), nephews, Eric and Scott Yingling. Preceded in death by her mother, Janet (Esdohr) Alfano and father, Leroy (Lee) Alfano. A memorial service will be held at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's at stjude.org to the Jody Alfano Peterson Memorial Fund.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary
