JOE M. ALDACO
Joe M. Aldaco, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anna Marie Aldaco; children, Victoria (Joseph P.) Starr, Alicia Aldaco, Michael Angelo Aldaco, Angelena Swetland and Michael Swetland Jr.; grandsons, Dario Aldaco, Diego Krawchuck and Donovan Sanchez; great-grandson, Xavier Krawchuck; sister, Gertrude Dougherty; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Arturo Aldaco (July 25, 2020); parents, Jesus and Ramona Aldaco; four brothers and two sisters. Joe was a member of the Independent Chicago Truck Drivers Union, retiring December 31, 1998. He was also a proud United States Army Veteran. He was a boxer in his early years. Some of his greatest joys were bowling, spending time outside and most of all being with his family. He was an outstanding father that had an indescribable work ethic. He was strong, a good provider, friendly and protective of his family. Joe will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Joe's life will begin on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home between 9:00 a.m. and the time of the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Due to Covid-19 restrictions only 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks are required. To view the services via livestream please visit Joe's tribute wall to find the link. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Joe M. Aldaco are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
To view the services via livestream please visit Joe's tribute wall to find the link.
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
