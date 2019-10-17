Daily Herald Obituaries
Joe M. White, 62, of Bristol, WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Thursday October 10, 2019. Joe was a bus driver for 17 plus years and then he became a truck driver for the last 10 years. He was the vice president of the American Sentinels Motorcycle Club. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved his Sunday rides. Joe was very loyal to those that were dear to him. Joe was survived by his loving children, Amy White, James Beauchamp and Christine White; beloved grandchildren, Onterio Mayfield, Nariyah and Vontrell White, and Riley Myers; brothers, Tom and Tim White; niece and nephew, Whitney and Tommy White; cousins, Steve Burfield, James and Mark White. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Trish" White; sister, Mary Jacobs. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Thirsty Horse Pub & Grill, 12711 Bristol Rd., Kenosha, WI. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
