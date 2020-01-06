Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Joel Cedric Adams, Jr., 88, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Holmstad's Comprehensive Memory Care community in Batavia. The second child of Joel Cedric Sr. and Georgia Francis Adams, Joel was born September 29, 1931 in Chicago. Growing up in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, Joel played 16" softball with the Chicago Wolves (formerly the Centrals) and was an excellent bowler. Joel graduated from Taft High School, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict earning the rank of Corporal, and received a BA in Economics from DePaul University. Joel also lived in Elmhurst, Tokyo (Japan), Glen Ellyn, and Wheaton. Starting on the factory floor and working his way up, Joel traveled throughout Europe and Asia, eventually leading European Purchasing for Motorola. In 1969, Joel and his first wife, Janet, adopted their first child, Jeff (Chipper) and moved to Japan to pursue a two-year assignment. In 1974, with the help of a colleague and friend made while in Japan, they adopted Joel's second child, Jenny Kim, from South Korea. Mid-career, Joel left Motorola to pursue a new outlet for his passion for making a deal by becoming a real estate broker. Over the next 30 years working primarily at RE/MAX Suburban, Joel was an industry leader for sales and a respected member of the real estate community in the Western suburbs. He loved living and working in Glen Ellyn and meeting new and different people every day through his work. Survivors include his children, Jeffrey (Caryn) Adams, Jennifer (Stuart) Isett; grandchildren, Zoe, Elijah, and Phoebe, step children, Curt Myers, Jana Sartore, and step grandchildren Ava and Kara. In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Janet Kathryn Adams; nephew, Bruce Adams; siblings, Eldridge Adams and Barbara Meanza. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
