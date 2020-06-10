JOEL DAVID MEYER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel David Meyer, age 100, one of Rolling Meadows' pioneers, former School District 15 board member (1957-1978). The media center at Carl Sandburg Jr. High in Rolling Meadows was named in his honor in 2011. Joel joined Northwestern University in 1947 and retired as Associate Dean of its McCormick School of Engineering in 2000. Beloved husband of the late Enid, nee Bluver; loving father of Scott (Frances) Meyer and Michael (Dr. Margo Shoup) Meyer; adored grandpa of Nathan Fox, Eliana and Joshua Meyer, Dylan and Erica Meyer; devoted son of the late Samuel and the late Amelia Meyer; cherished brother-in-law of the late David (Nancy) Bluver; treasured uncle of Joseph (Terri) Bluver and Elizabeth (Randy) Sauer and their children. The service will be private. The service will be live streamed Thursday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Joel's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the Beth Tikvah, Rabbi Hillel Gamoran Campership Fund, www.beth-tikvah.org or Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering, www.mccormick.northwestern.edu. Info, The Goldman Funeral Group, 847-478-1600.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved