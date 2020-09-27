SCHAUMBURG - Joel Lawrence Boeing, age 52. Beloved husband of Barbara A. Boeing, nee Smith for over 30 years. Loving father of Jeremy Boeing, Nathan (Rosie) Boeing, Noah Boeing, and Autumn Boeing. Devoted son of Donald and Rose "Ellie" Boeing. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Words of remembrance will be Tuesday 6:00 PM, and also will be live streamed on our website. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 606112991. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.