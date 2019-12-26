|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Johann "Hans" Graf, 85, died December 20, 2019. He was born September 28 1934 in Ruma, Yugoslavia. He was also a veteran of the US Army. He was the loving husband of Janet for 56 years. He was the son of the late Anton and Katherina Graf. Hans was one of 5 children, the late Raymond, Wilhelm, Walter, Maria Graf. He was the cherished uncle of many. He was a fisherman, hunter, bowler, soccer player, a member of the GTVD "Lustigen Holzhacker Buam." His smile brightened the room along with smirk and on his face and gleam in his eyes. He had a great sense of humor and was always very sincere in everything he did. His eyes told it all the way he looked at you and smiled. He was a member the Plumbers Union Local 130UA for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife Janet (Martini), daughters Monica (Robert) Utyro, Christine (Anthony) Scalzitti. Six grandchildren Sam. Angela, Michael, Anthony, Nicole, John. Hans will be missed and loved forever. We thank all of his caregivers for wonderful care they gave him. Visitation Friday, 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am prayers from the chapel to St. Colette Church, mass 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Parkinson's Foundation. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019