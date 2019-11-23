|
Johanna Bussmann (nee Strauch) passed away November 20, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1925 in Vukovar, Croatia to Paul and Katharina Strauch. In 1945 as a displaced person of WWII, she fled to Austria with her family and fellow German DPs. She married and had two daughters, Trudi and Brigitte, where they remained until 1955, awaiting entry into the U.S. She settled in Elgin for the remainder of her life and added three more daughters, Betty, Linda and Barb to her family. Johanna retired from ITW Shakeproof after more than thirty years. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elgin for over 60 years. She single-handedly, with English as her second language, sent 5 children to private parochial school and university. Johanna was passionate about travelling, particularly through Europe, singing with her beautiful on pitch voice and reading, especially historical pieces. She was also known for sewing (entire wardrobes for her children), cooking fantastic meals from scratch, baking labor intensive pastries, speed walking with her friends, working out at the fitness center, a good glass of Riesling, and enjoying a fine meal of "Salmond." She loved her family and Landsleute. Most of all, she loved her daughters despite their various faults. Johanna will be remembered for her incredible generosity, strength of character and body and open heart to all. She was loved by her many friends from all walks of life and adored by her family. She will be greatly missed. Johanna is survived by her daughters, Trudi (Seppi) Mergili, Brigitte Treonis, Betty (Gene) Shattuck, Linda (Greg) Johnson and Barb Grows; 9 grandchildren, Amy, John, Susanne, Alex, Rachel, Katie, Paul, Isabella and Robert; 3 great grandchildren, Jack, Grace and Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents anD brother Anton of Austria. Johanna's family would like to give heartfelt thanks to all the special people at Highland Oaks in Elgin that cared for her during her final years. We love you all! A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 400 Fulton St., Elgin. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin and on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:15 AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johanna's memory to Highland Oaks, 2750 W. Highland Ave., Elgin, IL 60124 or to ALZ.org. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019