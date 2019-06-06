Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
JOHN A. ARTINGHELLI


HUNTLEY - John A. Artinghelli, 89, died peacefully, June 2, 2019 with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Leukemia Foundation. John was born January 7, 1930 in Chicago the son of Antonio and Elsie Artinghelli. On February 12, 1952 he married Joan Ferrigan. He served in the United States Army. He worked for Illinois Bell until his retirement. He was a member and past president of the Telephone Pioneer Chapter State of Illinois. He enjoyed golfing and fishing but music was his life, especially playing the keyboard. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of 67 years, his children, Susan Artinghelli, Thomas (Janet) Artinghelli, James Artinghelli, Anne (Nick) Torelli, Anthony (Suzanne) Artinghelli, by his 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his son, John, his grandson, Anthony and great-granddaughter, Aleena. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019
