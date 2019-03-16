EAST DUNDEE - John A. DeMarco, age 86, passed away on Thursday evening, March 14, 2019 surrounded by his family at JourneyCare in Barrington. John was born in Chicago on February 9, 1933 and was the son of the late Frank and Carmella DeMarco. On November 3, 1956 he married Gail A. Petersen. Gail preceded John in death on July 5, 2017 after 60 years of marriage. John was a resident of the Dundee area for almost 50 years and was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. John worked in construction all of his professional career. He retired after 15 years as Vice President of Construction for First American Bank Corp, Elk Grove Village. John was also a United States Army Korean War veteran. He is survived by his children; Michael (Michelle) DeMarco, Laura (Ken) Paitl, and Anthony (Rene') DeMarco. Other survivors include his grandchildren; Cami DeMarco, Danny Paitl, Nikki DeMarco and Ally Paitl. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife; Gail, John was preceded in death by his brother; Louis. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 P.M. at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee and again on Monday morning at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial with Military Honors will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary