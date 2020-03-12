Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
JOHN A. HIGGINS

JOHN A. HIGGINS Obituary
John A. Higgins, beloved husband of Cecilia; loving father of Mary Lynn (David) Veatch, David (Juanita), Cathy (David) Winchell, Bob (Lynn) and Rich (Angela); cherished grandfather of Katie (Nick) Reed, Kevin (Shelby) Veatch, Shannon and Molly Winchell, Grace, Kristin, Megan, Alex, Christian and Luke Higgins and great grandfather of Samuel Reed. He is also survived by his siblings, James Higgins and JoAnn Pins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude Higgins; his sister, Joyce Sennett; his sister-in-law, Nan Higgins; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Pins and Al Sennett. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Friday, 4-7 pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187 with a life celebration from 7-8 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Jack was loving and kind, devoted to his wife and family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by everyone that knew him. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
