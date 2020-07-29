John A. Latham of Wheaton, IL, passed away on July 25, 2020 peacefully at home. He enjoyed 100 years of life. Life partner of the late John Gentile (d:1990); Affectionate son of the late James and Mary Latham of Chicago; Caring brother and the last of five (5) siblings including James (Audrey) Latham of Lombard IL, Lucy (Fred R.) Engers of Orlando FL, Charles (Ruth) Latham of Wheaton IL, and Marguerite (Robert) Lyons of Wheaton IL; Devoted Uncle to the late Robert (Carol) Latham, late Fred A. (Joanne) Engers, late Jay (Lee) Latham, Thomas A. (Barbara Leister) Engers, Patricia (Paul) LaBonte, Peg (Jack) McDonough, Cathy (Gerry) Davidson, Barbara (Vince) Loiacono, Kevin (Janice) Lyons, Timothy (Jennifer) Lyons; Loving Great Uncle to Erika Engers (Charles Horn), Tamara Prentiss, Michael G. Engers, Rachel (Tom) Bridenbaugh, Joan (Doug) Reynolds, Barbara Latham, Julie (Roger) Estill, and other great nieces, nephews, and lifelong neighborhood friends. Born on April 4th 1920 on Chicago's West Side, John was a graduate of St. Mel's High School and member of the ROTC. During WWII, John entered the U.S. Army Air Corps basic training and later served as a Boeing B-17 Mechanic/Flight Engineer conducting aircraft check-out flights in Ohio. Starting in 1949, John was stationed abroad for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force serving in South Korea and Japan (Okinawa and Tokyo). John honorably retired as a Senior Master Technical Sergeant in 1966 and then worked as the Head of Maintenance at St. Phillips Church (Addison, IL) before final retirement in the early 1980s. John was a dedicated veteran who proudly and honorably served as part of "The Greatest Generation." He was an extremely meticulous man with incredible attention to process and detail, befitting his technical capacity as a USAF jet engine mechanic. A distinguished and private gentleman, John was a kind individual who always made time for family and friends including birthdays, holidays, and family dinners. He and his partner John also enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome visiting friends and family while spending time in their favorite locations – the desert Southwest and California. John was also a spirited individual who didn't hold back on advising you how you needed to do something his way – which ultimately endeared him to All. Our uncle, great uncle, and friend will be deeply missed. May God bless him and keep him. Visitation will be held at the Williams-Kampp Funeral Home (430 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton IL) on Thursday July 30 from 3:00PM – 8:00PM. For Visitation at the Funeral Home (50 total guests maximum are welcome to attend the visitation per current Covid 19 Guidelines), Family and Friends will meet for a Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10:00AM Friday, July 31, at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church, 101 Loop Rd. in Wheaton IL followed by immediate burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. The Rev. James Dvorscak will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can be made to St. Labre Indian School of Ashland, MT. https://give.stlabre.org/page/34977/donate/1?HEADER=SLISTWEB&CPID=20TWEB&SRC=20TWEBTWEB&MIN=20&AMT=20
For info, 630-668-0016 or williams-kampp.com.