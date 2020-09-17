1/1
JOHN A. MCCARTHY
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John A. McCarthy was born on February 2, 1950 in Chicago to Jack and Mary (nee Walsh) McCarthy. He died Monday, September 14, 2020 in Arlington Heights. John worked as a Police Officer for the Chicago Police Department for more than 25 years. John was an avid golfer and Chicago sports fan; he was a captivating storyteller, listener and incredibly proud of his three girls. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was loved by all. John is survived by his children, Laura (Craig) Cypress, Elizabeth (Matthew) Schommer, and Julia McCarthy; grandchildren, Owen Cypress, Carter Cypress, Libby Schommer, and Archie Schommer; mother, Mary McCarthy: siblings, Nancy (Patrick) Gibbons, Robert (Debbie) McCarthy and Kathleen McCarthy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, sister Mary Tierney and niece Colleen Tierney. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (face masks and social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.





Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
