ROSELLE - John A. McDonough, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Merial, nee Kelley. Loving father of Martha McDonough and the late Dr. Thomas McDonough. Dear son of the late Thomas and Susan McDonough. Caring brother of Lawrence McDonough, Dorothy Thompson, Rosemary Rinker, Susan Phipps, the late Frank, Joseph, James, Bradley, Jerome McDonough and Mary Johnson. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was a Sheet Metal Worker, Local 73 for over 70 years and an active member of St. Matthew Church as an usher and Eucharistic Minister also serving in the Army during the Korean War. He was born in Chicago November 30, 1929 and passed away in Schaumburg on January 23, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Thursday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020