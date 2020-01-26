Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
JOHN MCDONOUGH
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:15 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1005 E. Schaumburg Road
Schaumburg, IL
JOHN A. MCDONOUGH


1929 - 2020
JOHN A. MCDONOUGH Obituary
ROSELLE - John A. McDonough, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Merial, nee Kelley. Loving father of Martha McDonough and the late Dr. Thomas McDonough. Dear son of the late Thomas and Susan McDonough. Caring brother of Lawrence McDonough, Dorothy Thompson, Rosemary Rinker, Susan Phipps, the late Frank, Joseph, James, Bradley, Jerome McDonough and Mary Johnson. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was a Sheet Metal Worker, Local 73 for over 70 years and an active member of St. Matthew Church as an usher and Eucharistic Minister also serving in the Army during the Korean War. He was born in Chicago November 30, 1929 and passed away in Schaumburg on January 23, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Thursday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
