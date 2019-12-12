|
John A. "Capt. Al" Mergens, 84, of Elk Grove Village for over 60 years. Born in Chicago, he peacefully passed away on December 7th at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Al was the beloved husband of the late Celine M. (2018) for 60 years and the loving father of Allen J. (Nancy), James L. (MaryBeth), and Robin A. (Anthony) Fabisiak. He was the cherished grandfather of Daniel Mergens, Kelly (Nick) Hildebrandt, Meaghan (Aaron) Sanfillippo, Adam (Colleen) and Scott (Andrea) Mergens, Sarah Fabisiak and proud great granddad of Brady Nicholas and Melanie Grace Hildebrandt. Al is survived by 4 siblings; Marilyn Gliniecki, Robert (Dorothy) Mergens, Donald (Diane) Mergens, and Susan (John) Renner. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna. Al was a Coast Guard veteran who joined the Elk Grove Village Fire Department in 1960 and became the village's first Fire Chief. He retired as Captain in 1999. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 3 to 9 P.M. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Friday, 10 A.M. followed by an 11 A.M. Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church. 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org are appreciated. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019