Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
601 Biesterfield Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
601 Biesterfield Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MERGENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. "AL" MERGENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN A. "AL" MERGENS Obituary
John A. "Capt. Al" Mergens, 84, of Elk Grove Village for over 60 years. Born in Chicago, he peacefully passed away on December 7th at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Al was the beloved husband of the late Celine M. (2018) for 60 years and the loving father of Allen J. (Nancy), James L. (MaryBeth), and Robin A. (Anthony) Fabisiak. He was the cherished grandfather of Daniel Mergens, Kelly (Nick) Hildebrandt, Meaghan (Aaron) Sanfillippo, Adam (Colleen) and Scott (Andrea) Mergens, Sarah Fabisiak and proud great granddad of Brady Nicholas and Melanie Grace Hildebrandt. Al is survived by 4 siblings; Marilyn Gliniecki, Robert (Dorothy) Mergens, Donald (Diane) Mergens, and Susan (John) Renner. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna. Al was a Coast Guard veteran who joined the Elk Grove Village Fire Department in 1960 and became the village's first Fire Chief. He retired as Captain in 1999. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 3 to 9 P.M. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Friday, 10 A.M. followed by an 11 A.M. Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church. 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org are appreciated. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -