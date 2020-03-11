Daily Herald Obituaries
JOHN A. SEKOWSKI

JOHN A. SEKOWSKI Obituary
ELGIN - John A. Sekowski, 74, passed away March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A., nee Domokos; loving father of John A., Jr. (Heidi), Christine (Steve Weakley, fiance) and Susan (Glen) Holland; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Randall, John, Analise, Maxwell and Sophie; devoted son of the late John L. and Celia Sekowski and son-in-law of Sophie and the late John Domokos; dearest brother of Janine (Leonard) Gaspari and Dr. Cynthia Sekowski; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; also survived by his affectionate canine companions, Ginger and Roxie. Visitation Sunday, March 15th, 4:00 - 8:00 a.m. at Countryside Funeral Home, 95 S. Gilbert St., South Elgin. Friends and family will meet Monday, March 16th, for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 845 W. Main St., West Dundee. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of John A. Sekowski to Rush Memory & Aging Project, Department of Neurology, 1750 W. Harrison St., Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60612. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 847-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
