The Chancery received word Thursday, September 19, that Reverend John A. Slampak died at Presence Cor Mariae in Rockford, Illinois. Father was born on February 11, 1940 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to Joseph A. Slampak and Helen Petro. Father Slampak was ordained by the Most Reverend Bishop Loras T. Lane at St. James Parish in Rockford, Illinois on May 28, 1966. Father attended Quigley Prep Seminary in Chicago. He later attended Loyola University in Chicago and St. Mary College in St. Mary, Kentucky, where he received a BA in Philosophy. Father also attended Catholic Theological University in Washington, DC. In 1975 he went to the University of Notre Dame where he received an MA. Father also attended the University of San Francisco where he received a Masters in Applied Spirituality. In 1983 Father went for further studies and attended the Gregorian University in Rome where he received his Licentiate of Sacred Theology (STL). Father's first assignment was as Parochial Vicar at St. Mary Parish, East Dubuque. He then was assigned as Parochial Vicar at St. Patrick Parish in St. Charles; and then as Parochial Vicar at St. Monica, Carpentersville. In 1974, Father was assigned as Director of the Office of Divine Worship. Father was assigned Pastor of St. Laurence, Elgin in 1983. In 1991, Father was assigned as Director of the Office of Continuing Education for Clergy for a term of 4 years and later Director of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission. In 1995, he was assigned as the Diocesan Director of Divine Worship, that same year he was assigned as Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Byron. He was later assigned as the Director of the Department of Pastoral Services. He then was assigned as Pastor of Blessed Sacrament in North Aurora. Father was also a member of the Liturgical Commission. Father Slampak retired from active ministry on July 1, 2014. Father is preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas P. Slampak and sister Helen Treulufian. Father is survived by his brother Joseph Slampak and several nieces. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 801 Oak Street, North Aurora, Illinois. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin, Illinois. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22nd at the church with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also take place from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the Funeral Mass. Arrangements are being made by Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Rockford, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019