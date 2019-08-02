|
GENEVA - John A. Urbelis, age 69, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 7, 1950 in Oak Park, the son of Adolph J. and Harriet (Saldukas) Urbelis. John was a graduate of Proviso West High School and Elmhurst College. He worked in health care as a CFO/CPA for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Chicago sports fan. John was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was on both the finance and stewardship councils. He was a loving husband, father, and uncle who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years Heidi (Harris); children Sasha of California, Jillian of Chicago, and Rachel of California; sibling Harriet Ann (Jeep) of St. Charles, August of Palatine, and Joseph (Patricia) of Dwight; mother-in-law Edna Harris of Canada; sister-in-law Cindy (Howard) Mott of Canada; brother-in-law Brant (Natalie) Harris of Canada; many nieces and nephews; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral prayers for John will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund celebrant. Burial will follow at Prairie Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a celebration of life service at 6:00 pm and liturgical wake service at 7:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated. For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019