John A. Wolowic, born to the late John and Emma on February 11, 1925, passed away on February 10, 2020, one day shy of his 95th birthday. John was the beloved husband of Mitzie 'Dorothy' Wolowic (nee Blake) for 68 years. Loving dad of John L. (Laura) Wolowic, Richard P. (Linda) Wolowic, and the late Kathleen (John) Zak. Dearest Grandpa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother, Francis (Lorraine) Wolowic. Memorial Visitation will be held at Thursday, from 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee. Memorial Mass will be held Friday at 11:30 AM at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 40000 N. US-45, Old Mill Creek. Interment will be private at a later date. For funeral info, MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020