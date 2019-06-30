Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN AND PATRICIA MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN AND PATRICIA MITCHELL Obituary
Lifelong residents of Glen Ellyn and Wheaton, John and Patricia Mitchell, both passed away this spring, after a full and rich life together--Patricia, on March 22, 2019 at age 92 and John, on June 4, 2019 at age 93. John and Pat are survived by their loving daughter, Laurie Mitchell Gornik and son-in-law, Bob Gornik; cherished grandchildren, Rob, Greg, and Sarah Gornik; and devoted nephews, Pat Ellis and John Ellis. As per John and Pat's wishes, donations in their memory may be sent to the Glen Ellyn Historical Society at 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn IL 60137.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.