Lifelong residents of Glen Ellyn and Wheaton, John and Patricia Mitchell, both passed away this spring, after a full and rich life together--Patricia, on March 22, 2019 at age 92 and John, on June 4, 2019 at age 93. John and Pat are survived by their loving daughter, Laurie Mitchell Gornik and son-in-law, Bob Gornik; cherished grandchildren, Rob, Greg, and Sarah Gornik; and devoted nephews, Pat Ellis and John Ellis. As per John and Pat's wishes, donations in their memory may be sent to the Glen Ellyn Historical Society at 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn IL 60137.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019