|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - John Gayer, 93, and Ruth Gayer, 91, lifelong residents of Elk Grove Village. John was born October 6, 1925 in Bronx, NY and passed away June 8, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Ruth was born September 21, 1927 in Chicago and passed away June 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Beloved parents of Cheryl and Tony Petrone; cherished grandparents of Daniel Petrone, Sarah Kircher and Lara Petrone. Visitation Friday June 14, 2019 12:00 noon until time of Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment following the Funeral Service at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019