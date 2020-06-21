John Anthony Egermann, age 79, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle and formerly of Naperville and Downers Grove, passed away Monday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 30, 1940 in Aurora. John was a longtime letter carrier for the USPS in Downers Grove and attended Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Naperville while growing up and later St. Mary of Gostyn Church in Downers Grove where he attended daily Mass. In his younger days, John was a member of the Dominick Club of Naperville where he acquired many lifelong friends. He was a very generous benefactor to a number of Catholic Churches in Naperville as well as his church in Downers Grove. In his retirement, John was a devoted care giver to his mother and later traveled the world. He is survived by cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Ann (nee Kreger) Egermann. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville. Interment took place at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Info, beidelmankunschfh.com or 630-355-0264.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.