John Anthony "Jack" Robinson died peacefully in his home on Nov. 13, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Cathy (White) and daughters, Ellen (Sullivan) and Elizabeth (Scheuring). He was the proud grandfather to Gorman and Thomas Sullivan and RJ, Jane, and Joe Scheuring. He is survived by his siblings, Tom Robinson, Fran Robinson, Nancy Biznanz, Joanne Hayward and Barbara Heneghan. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Dugan. Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Irene's Church, Warrenville, at 10 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019