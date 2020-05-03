Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FLIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ARTHUR FLIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN ARTHUR FLIGHT Obituary
John Arthur Flight, formerly a resident of Elmwood Park, passed after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 87 years old, born in Forest Park, Illinois, the son of John A and Hannah Flight (nee Schuh.) Everyone that has ever met Jack knew him as a kind and loving man. He was an amazing carpenter and master craftsman for over 50 years. He was a lifelong White Sox fan, and an avid softball player. Jack was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and was an atomic-era veteran. His interests included woodworking, fishing, and music. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Jack is survived by his loving spouse of over 63 years, Donna J. Flight (nee Hill), his children, Jack Flight (Alice Kurtyka), Cheryl (Michael) Lenisa, and James (Deborah) Flight, as well as his sister, Jewel (late John) Pedi, and sister-in-law, Caroll (late Gilbert) Flight. Jack has 7 grandchildren, Bridget (Jason); John (Erin), Rebecca (John), Michael (Suzanne), Robert, Matthew, and Hannah. He also has 11 great-grandchildren, Devin (Cheyenne), Magdelena, Vanessa (Huthaifa), Jacob, Jaxson, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Isabella, Victoria, Isabelle, Elizabeth; 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl (Ann) Flight; Eleanor (Howard) Phillips; and William (Kate) Flight. Memorial service to be determined in the future pending the reduction of COVID-19 threats. Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Roselle assisted the family with arrangements. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -