John Arthur Flight, formerly a resident of Elmwood Park, passed after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 87 years old, born in Forest Park, Illinois, the son of John A and Hannah Flight (nee Schuh.) Everyone that has ever met Jack knew him as a kind and loving man. He was an amazing carpenter and master craftsman for over 50 years. He was a lifelong White Sox fan, and an avid softball player. Jack was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and was an atomic-era veteran. His interests included woodworking, fishing, and music. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Jack is survived by his loving spouse of over 63 years, Donna J. Flight (nee Hill), his children, Jack Flight (Alice Kurtyka), Cheryl (Michael) Lenisa, and James (Deborah) Flight, as well as his sister, Jewel (late John) Pedi, and sister-in-law, Caroll (late Gilbert) Flight. Jack has 7 grandchildren, Bridget (Jason); John (Erin), Rebecca (John), Michael (Suzanne), Robert, Matthew, and Hannah. He also has 11 great-grandchildren, Devin (Cheyenne), Magdelena, Vanessa (Huthaifa), Jacob, Jaxson, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Isabella, Victoria, Isabelle, Elizabeth; 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl (Ann) Flight; Eleanor (Howard) Phillips; and William (Kate) Flight. Memorial service to be determined in the future pending the reduction of COVID-19 threats. Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Roselle assisted the family with arrangements. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020