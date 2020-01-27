Daily Herald Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
455 N. Benton Street
Palatine, IL
John B. Kearns, WWII Army Air Corps Veteran. Beloved husband of Lorraine I., nee Savage. Loving father of Mary (John) Paquette, Constance (William) Goetz, Timothy (Kathleen), Paul, Peter (Andrea), Margaret (Dan) Sanders and the late Gail (Steven) McBurney. Proud grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 14 (soon to be 16). Dear brother of the late Bernadette Huber and Patricia Swaya. John retired from Illinois Bell after 40 years of service. His family was very important to him and enjoyed spending time with them. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, January 29th at St. Theresa Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine for Mass at 10 AM. Interment will be held privately at St.Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
