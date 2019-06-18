GENEVA - John B. Miller, age 85, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 20, 1934 in Geneva, the son of Edgar and Viola (Porter) Miller. John served his country in the United States Army and worked as a postal worker for 32 years at the Geneva Post Office. He also worked as a part-time night custodian at the Harrison Street School for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and watching birds. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Charlotte (Gerber); daughters Janet (Scott) Dillon of Elburn and Julie (Dennis) Hunziker of Freeport; grandchildren Tyler Kirtley and Ben and Alyssa Hunziker; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm until the time of his funeral service at 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, with Father Jonathan Bakkelund officiating. Burial will be held Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 am at St. Isidore Cemetery, 427 W. Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. La Fox Street, South Elgin, Illinois 60177 would be appreciated. For information, 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary