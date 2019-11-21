Home

St James Catholic Church
820 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Parish,
820 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights,, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Parish,
JOHN "JACK" BERRY

JOHN "JACK" BERRY Obituary
John "Jack" Berry, of Crystal Lake, IL, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at the age of 93. Son of the late John F. and Mae G. Berry; brother of Robert and the late Norma; devoted uncle to Laura Knauss-Docous (Nick), Joan Knauss-Harwell, Mary Knauss-Townsend (Dar), James Knauss (Amy), John Knauss (Laura), Thomas Knauss, William Knauss (Lauren), Katie Miller (Ryan), Chris Berry (Tiffany) and Michael Berry (Amanda). Jack was a veteran of WWII, as well as a graduate of Taft High School, Loyola University, DePaul University and Northeastern University in Chicago. He was a retired teacher of High School District 214 in Arlington Heights where he taught English Literature and coached sports at multiple levels. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Cubs, Bulls, Bears, and Blackhawks. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, from 9 AM until the time of mass at 10 AM at St. James Parish, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. James Parish. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
