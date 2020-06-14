John Best passed away peacefully on June 10 after a long and valiant fight against Parkinson's. Born to the late William and Catherine Best, he and his twin brother, the late James Best, were born in Chicago in 1940 and were best buds from that date on. John was preceded in death by his beloved other siblings, the late Dorothy Mitroff and William Best. John grew up near Wrigley Field and was a Cubs fan to his core. He was a baseball player from his earliest days and enjoyed playing and watching just about any sport with a ball throughout his entire life. After graduating from Lake View High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army reserves. John met the late Diane Welker while on a double date with other people, and decided to pursue Diane instead. On their first date, he told her that he would marry her. They wed in 1963 and began a legendary 52-year marriage built upon faith, family, and the kind of love you dream about. John, often called "Fred Friendly," had a killer laugh and never met a stranger. He worked in the Savings and Loan business for many years, as well as in commercial real estate. He was a friend and mentor to many. John had no rhythm, but he loved a good party and leaves countless fun and heartfelt memories for his four daughters, Tracey and her husband, Tom Bass; Susan and her husband, Troy Westerman; Kristy and her husband, Scott Miller; and Amy and her husband, Nathan Weiss, as well as his eleven grandchildren, Haley and Carter Bass; Jake, Noah and Luke Westerman; Kelsey, Abby, Scotty (Jenna) and Megan Miller; and Charlie and Lydia Weiss. He will be missed greatly by his friends and family, including his beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Misericordia and in honor of Jake Westerman, John's oldest grandson who is a resident there. A private memorial will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store