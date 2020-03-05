Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Bartlett Nature Center
2054 W. Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL
JOHN BORDSEN

JOHN BORDSEN Obituary
HUNTLEY - John Bordsen, 79, died January 10, 2020. John worked as a social worker with School District U-46 for 30 years. John is survived by wife, Donna (Insalaco); sons, Peter and John (Nicole Parsons); daughter, Katy Averaino (Jason); grandchildren, Rachael, Sofia, Elena, Porter and Felix; nieces, Amanda Insalaco and Kerri Topper; and faithful companions, Gonzo and Zippity. Please join us in a celebration of John's life on Saturday, March 7, at 4 pm at the Bartlett Nature Center, 2054 W. Stearns Rd., Bartlett, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
