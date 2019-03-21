HUNTLEY - John C. "Jack" Edwards, 90, died peacefully, March 19, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12 noon until the 1pm Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or . Jack was born January 1, 1929 the son of George and Nellie Edwards. On October 6, 1951 he married Barbara Kehl. He graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in civil engineering. Jack served on the Arlington Heights Park District Board and Planning and Zoning Board of Arlington Heights. He worked as marketing manager for US Gypsum Co. for 37 years. He had an adventurous spirit and would try almost anything including, parachuting, hang gliding and roller bladed into his late 70s. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children, Bruce Edwards, Scott (Joyce) Edwards, Todd (Christine) Edwards and Beth Edwards, by his seven grandchildren, Jaley, Samantha, James, Jennifer, Brennen, Ryan, and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary