JOHN C. KADUBEC
1941 - 2020
BATAVIA - John C. Kadubec, 78, passed away on July 12, 2020. Born October 17, 1941, Oak Park, IL. to John and Rose (Koucky) Kadubec. He attended the University of Illinois, proudly served in the National Guard, and owned a concrete forming company. John married Carol Rathert on October 7, 1967. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol (Rathert) Kadubec; daughters Kimberly (Wade) Zylke, St. Charles, IL, Nicole (Jessi) Hoover, Geneva, IL; grandchildren, Peyton and John Zylke, Morgan and Michael Hoover. His sister, Judith Kadubec, Chicago, IL; sister-in-law, Sandy Andres, Peotone, IL; brother-in-law, Marvin Rathert, Manteno, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fox Valley Hands of Hope, (FVHH.Net) or Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles, IL. Private service will be held for immediate family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

