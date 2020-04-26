|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of John C. Kaye, announce his passing on April 16, 2020, at the age of 92. John is survived by Audrey Kaye, his loving wife and best friend of 75 years. John was the devoted, loving father to his sons, Tom and Michael, their wives, Sandra and Cindy, grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife, Brandy and Jeffery his wife Sharon, and great-grandchild, Adam. John was born on July 14, 1927 in the city he loved, Chicago. He founded "Design Etc.," a commercial Interior Design firm. He was also an avid sportsman, loved baseball and Golf. He made friends wherever he went. He will be greatly missed!
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020