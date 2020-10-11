1/1
JOHN C. LAWRENCE
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Carlton Lawrence, 89, formerly of Mundelein, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the presence of his family in Huntington Beach, CA. John was born on March 28, 1931 in Libertyville, IL and was the youngest of 9 children born to Elmer & Mary Catherine Lawrence. John married the love of his life, Margaret (nee Kleist) on May 10, 1951. They lived in Mundelein, IL where they raised their three children. John served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force at Kelly Air Force Base in Texas from 1950 - 1954. Upon returning to Mundelein, he worked for U.S. Gypsum in Chicago and later held a position as Corporate Treasurer at BVI in Waukegan, IL. John was an avid reader and after retirement spent many hours enjoying running his G gauge trains in Tucson, AZ, watching the Green Bay Packers (beat the Bears), as well as spending time with his family in Wisconsin and California. John is survived by his children, Michael (Jeannette), Patrick (Jeanne), and Kim (Bill) Bayer, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Mary Neal and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy and his 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Visitation is Wednesday, October 14, from 4-7 PM at Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Avenue (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein, IL. Funeral service is 10 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mundelein Fire Association Equipment Fund, 1000 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein, IL 60060. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers and asks that masks and social distancing be observed during visitation and at the cemetery. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Interment
Ascension Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved