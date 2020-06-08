ST. CHARLES - John C. Shallcross, age 66, of St. Charles, IL; beloved husband of Janice (nee Kania); loving father of Jarett J. Shallcross and Jason C. (Caiti) Shallcross; proud grandfather of Oliver, Elliott and Jameson; devoted son of the late Marilyn Packer and the late Raymond Shallcross; dear brother of Scott Shallcross and Gary Shallcross. John loved golfing with his sons and his brother, Scott; he had an appreciation for cars especially convertibles and taking country drives with his wife, Janice. John loved hosting get togethers with family and friends. John enjoyed retirement to its fullest with his family and friends, especially boating on Jordan Lake, Wisconsin on his party barge. John loved playing Euchre with his family and also enjoyed fireside chats with his close friends. Private visitation and service will be held at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with private interment to follow at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. (alzfdn.org). Information, 630-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.